Segment 1: Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins John to talk about the possibility of a recession, mortgage rates almost hitting 5% for a 30-year fixed rate mortgage at the end of last week, how higher rates will impact those with lower credit scores, and the median list price growing by 14.2 percent over last year.

Segment 2: Chicago Inno‘s Senior Editor Jim Dallke tells John about the latest in startup innovation including a new Chicago startup wanting to help you get your music/talents in front of stars like DJ Khaled and Jason Alexander, Popular Pays, a startup that helps influencers get brand sponsorships, being acquired last week, and A new Chicago VC firm raising $10M for its first fund. But along with investing capital in startups, it also gives founders $5K to use directly toward their mental health.

Segment 3: WGN reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including Apple beating Netflix for the coveted “Best Picture” Oscar, Southwest launching a second cheapest fare class, and Walmart to stop selling cigarettes in some stores.