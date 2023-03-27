Segment 1: Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins John to talk about a recent WSJ poll that showed the vast majority of people don’t think life will be better for their children than it has been for them, how inflation is impacting U.S. parents, and how to make smarter decisions to get out of credit card debt.

Segment 2: Doug Kelly, CEO of the American Edge Project, joins John to talk about how the SVB failure is impacting Chicago’s startup ecosystem, and what U.S. lawmakers can do to support these ecosystems rather than undermine them.

Segment 3: Sharon King, an elementary education and curriculum expert at Mad Science, tells John about the importance of STEM learning for Chicago students, and why STEM education is so essential to prepare students for the future of work.