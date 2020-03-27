Wintrust Business Lunch 3/27/20: Orion Samuelson gives his perspective on how US farmers are coping in uncertain times & COVID-19’s effect on the auto, airline, and retail industry

FILE – In this Thursday, Nov. 19, 2015, file photo, a row of new Ford Fusions are for sale on the lot at Butler County Ford in Butler, Pa. May is usually one of the strongest months of the year for the U.S. auto industry, as Americans buy cars ahead of summer road trips. But in May 2016, U.S. auto sales were expected to drop 6 percent to 1.53 million cars and trucks, according to car shopping site Kelley Blue Book. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

Segment 1: (At 0:00 ) Orion Samuelson, Agribusiness Director at WGN Radio in Chicago – a position he’s held since 1960– kicks off the Wintrust Business Lunch with his reassuring insight on the food industry, which is urging consumers to remain calm despite the coronavirus pandemic. Fears of food shortages are overblown and the subsequent hoarding by consumers is contributing to a demand issue that does not reflect a supply problem. Meat, dairy and produce groups, as well as federal regulators, say the U.S. has an ample amount of product.

Segment 2: (At 5:39) Host, travel expert and Emmy-winning investigative reporter Peter Greenberg’s “Eye On Travel” can be heard from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday afternoons (sometimes earlier) on WGN Radio. Greenberg shares his take on the $25 billion portion set aside for airlines in the $2 trillion economic coronavirus rescue package– U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin was firm that this is not an airline bailout and that taxpayers will be compensated for relief given to airlines through equity, warrants or other financial instruments.

Segment 3: (At 14:27) Jerry Haggerty, Board President for the Chicagoland and Northwest Indian Chevrolet Dealers and co-owner of Jerry Haggerty Chevrolet in Glen Ellyn, Haggerty Ford in West Chicago, and Haggerty Buick/GMC in Villa Park discussed how the automotive industry is operating in the new normal of business under coronavirus restrictions. Dealership operations have pivoted to ensure safely accommodating customers that need to service or buy vehicles. Along with “at-home test drives” and home delivery of serviced vehicles and loaners, dealerships are also embracing more digital commerce.

Segment 4: (At 24:55) Consumer marketing consultant, Brandon Roe, and host of the podcast “The Fashion Consumer” specializes in online technology solutions for brand marketing. Roe breaks down how retailers and fashion brands can still reach out to consumers via marketing and staying in front of existing customers using technology and online sales, live streaming and social media.