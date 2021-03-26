Wintrust Business Lunch 3/26/21: How the shutdown of the Suez Canal is impacting the economy, restaurants preparing for Passover and Easter, and the Chicago Steel welcome back fans

A handout picture released by the Suez Canal Authority on March 24, 2021 shows a part of the Taiwan-owned MV Ever Given (Evergreen), a 400-metre- (1,300-foot-) long and 59-metre wide vessel, lodged sideways and impeding all traffic across the waterway of Egypt’s Suez Canal. – A giant container ship ran aground in the Suez Canal after a gust of wind blew it off course, the vessel’s operator said on March 24, 2021, bringing marine traffic to a halt along one of the world’s busiest trade routes. (Photo by Suez Canal Authority/HO/AFP via Getty Images)

Segment 1: Faron Daugs, CFP, Founder and CEO, Harrison Wallace Financial Group, joins John to talk about how the stuck cargo ship in the Suez Canal is impacting the economy, the importance of the vaccine rollout to the overall improvement of the economy and

Segment 2: Ted Rossman, Bankrate.com industry analyst, joins John to talk about a new study that shows how remote learning has impacted families.

Segment 3: Jerrod Melman, Executive Partner, Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises, tells John about some of Lettuce’s great offerings for celebrating Passover and Easter.

Segment 4: Dan Lehv, President of the Chicago Steel hockey team, talks to John about the United States Hockey League, who plays in the USHL, the COVID protocols being practiced, how they are welcoming fans back this weekend and why an outing to their arena is affordable, family fun.