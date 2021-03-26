Wintrust Business Lunch 3/26/21: How the shutdown of the Suez Canal is impacting the economy, restaurants preparing for Passover and Easter, and the Chicago Steel welcome back fans

Segment 1: Faron Daugs, CFP, Founder and CEO, Harrison Wallace Financial Group, joins John to talk about how the stuck cargo ship in the Suez Canal is impacting the economy, the importance of the vaccine rollout to the overall improvement of the economy and
Segment 2: Ted Rossman, Bankrate.com industry analyst, joins John to talk about a new study that shows how remote learning has impacted families.
Segment 3: Jerrod Melman, Executive Partner, Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises, tells John about some of Lettuce’s great offerings for celebrating Passover and Easter.
Segment 4: Dan Lehv, President of the Chicago Steel hockey team, talks to John about the United States Hockey League, who plays in the USHL, the COVID protocols being practiced, how they are welcoming fans back this weekend and why an outing to their arena is affordable, family fun.