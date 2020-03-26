Wintrust Business Lunch 3/26/20: Will the $2 trillion stimulus package passed by the Senate be enough to save the economy? Plus tech news you can use & your coronavirus federal and state unemployment questions answered

Segment 1: (At 0:00) DePaul University Department of Economics Professor Michael Miller discusses whether the $2 trillion stimulus package is enough to protect the economy from the coronavirus’ effects and fallout, even in the wake of the worst jobless claims in history.

Segment 2: (At 5:15) Ian Sherr, Editor at CNET, discusses trending tech news related to coronavirus. Today’s stories include: Broadband is likely to survive coronavirus and peak internet usage during coronavirus’ “stay at home” and millions of people working from home. Warehouse workers at Amazon are worried about the risk warehouse and delivery workers are facing in light of a huge spike in demand. Sixteen supercomputers are tackling a coronavirus cure as researchers get access to mammoth IBM machines while harnessing the power of cloud computing horsepower from Amazon, Microsoft, and Google. Plus, Apple, Facebook, and Elon Musk donate face masks and ventilators in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Segment 3: (At 16:18) Attorney Storrs Downey is a capital member of Bryce Downey & Lenkov. Storrs has been representing businesses and insurance carriers for over 30 years in all forms of litigation ranging from construction to employment matters in Illinois and Indiana. He joined the Wintrust Business Lunch to clarify the differences between what federal and state unemployment remedies are available for employees as a result of COVID-19, including the expanded Family Medical Leave Act and paid sick leave requirements, and who is entitled to direct payments under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act.