Segment 1: Steven Esposito, Executive Director, Wealth Advisor, Senior Portfolio Management Director, Morgan Stanley in Lake Forest, joins John to talk about what is moving the market today, how inflation is impacting your bank savings, and the massive pent up demand in the economy right now.

Segment 2: Elaine Frei, Proprieter, Luft Balloons, talks to John about her business, how they managed through pandemic, and the launch of “Support Ukraine” balloons where 100% of the proceeds will go to UNICEF for Ukrainian children.

Segment 3: Phyllis Cavallone-Jurek, Executive Director, Ladder Up, joins John to talk about their mission to provide Chicagoans with free tax services during this tax season.