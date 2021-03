Segment 1: Neil Byers, owner, Horse Thief Hollow, talks to John about his craft brewpub, where the name “Horse Thief Hollow” comes from, how the pandemic has impacted business and how Chicago beer scene is both competitive and collaborative.

Segment 2: CNET Editor at Large Ian Sherr chats with John about a variety of tech stories including Twitter testing a subscription service, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey selling his first tweet and why Gen Z is struggling with remote work.