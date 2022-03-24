Segment 1: Damarr Brown, Executive Chef of Virtue Restaurant, talks to John about Virtue’s offerings for Chicago Restaurant Week and his appearance on the current season of Bravo’s ‘Top Chef.’

Segment 2: Joan E. Solsman, Senior Reporter, CNET, chats with John about a variety of tech stories including Google loosening its stranglehold on Android app payments, and FBI saying cybercrime cost people more than $6.9 billion last year.

Segment 3: Tom Fortino, Founder and Principal, Alpha Wealth Group, joins John to break down the weekly jobless claims, the stock market’s resiliency, and the ongoing concerns about the Fed and inflation.

Segment 4: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including Uber opening space on its app for taxis, Stephen Wilhite, inventor of GIFs, passing away at 74, and Chicago-based Cresco labs acquiring Columbia Care in $2B deal.