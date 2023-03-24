Segment 1: Paul Nolte, Senior Wealth Advisor and Market Strategist, Murphy & Sylvest, joins John to talk about the health of the U.S. banking system, if banking issues will bleed into consumer confidence and other sectors of the economy, and how this will impact your retirement portfolio.

Segment 2: Lynn Osmond, President & CEO, Choose Chicago, tells John about USA Today nominating Chicago to win two of its 2023 Readers’ Choice Awards. Chicago is nominated for Best Summer Travel Destination and the Best Outdoor Concert Series. Voting is open now. Vote early and vote often!

Segment 3: Joe Apolloni, Senior Vice President of Retail Stores, Northern Tool & Equipment, joins John to talk about their new store opening in Glendale Heights this weekend.