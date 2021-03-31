Wintrust Business Lunch 3/31/21: Terry Savage: Will the Dow reach 40,000 by the end of 2021?

Nationally syndicated financial columnist and author Terry Savage joins John to talk about how the market has done since the start of the pandemic in March of 2020. Also joining John and Terry is money manager Dr. Bob Froehlich, who, on April 22nd of last year, predicted that the DJIA would reach 33,333 before the 2021 baseball season started (It’s currently 33,133). Dr. Bob also predicts that the Dow will be over 40,000 by the end of 2021. And, as always, Terry answers all of your financial questions.
