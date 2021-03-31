Wintrust Business Lunch 3/31/21: Terry Savage: Will the Dow reach 40,000 by the end of 2021?

Segment 1: Tom Gimbel, founder and CEO of LaSalle Network, joins John to talk about how managers can tell that a new hire was the wrong hire in this virtual world, how necessary it is for employees to return to the office and why he advocates for a little extra time off after dealing with the pandemic over the last year.

Segment 2: Gary Leff, President, Hatch, talks to John about their new dispensary which will open in Wheeling on April 5th, how they are creating a scholarship program with Oakton College to promote education in the cannabis field and the future of the cannabis industry.