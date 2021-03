Segment 1: Nationally syndicated financial columnist and author Terry Savage joins John to talk about what we should know about the latest batch of stimulus payments going out. And as always, Terry answers all of your financial questions.

Segment 2: Vamsi Bonthala, CEO, Arbor Lodging Partners, joins John to talk about what Arbor Lodging does, how the pandemic has impacted his hotel investment and management company and when he expects business to get back to pre-pandemic levels.