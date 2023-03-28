Segment 1: Tom Gimbel, founder and CEO of LaSalle Network, joins John to talk about the future of work and if we are still going to see companies embracing work from home. Are people going to come back to the office or is the future a flexible work schedule.

Segment 2: Philippe Weiss, President, Seyfarth at Work, talks to John about what employees and businesses should be wary of as we approach April Fool’s Day and the desire of some workers to pull pranks.

Segment 3: Scott Bauer, CEO of Prosper Trading Academy, tells John about what is moving the market today, the concern over rates ticking up a bit, the overhang in the economy, why he believes the banking system is safe, the change in the retail market, consumer confidence being up, and if he sees some market opportunity right now.

Segment 4: Jerrod Melman, Executive Partner, Lettuce Entertain You, joins John to talk about all the great Easter and Passover deals they have at their family of restaurants.