Segment 1: Nationally syndicated financial columnist and author Terry Savage joins John to talk about the market volatility due to the crisis in Ukraine, rising interest rates, inflation, the potential for more coronavirus, etc. Also joining John and Terry is money manager Dr. Bob Froehlich, who talks about the importance of your investments being diversified, using asset allocation to your advantage, where you should weight your portfolio, and if he’s still bullish on the stock market. Will the Dow hit 40,000 by the end of the year?

Segment 2: Adam Elias, Vice-President, WhirleyBall, tells John about the game of WhirleyBall, the recent expansion into Wisconsin and Colorado, the food and beverage they serve, the other type of games that you can play, and why it’s a great place to hold an event.