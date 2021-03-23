Wintrust Business Lunch 3/23/21: The rise of ‘Vaccine Envy,’ a robust labor market looming, and ‘Zoom-Free Fridays’

Segment 1: Tom Gimbel, founder and CEO of LaSalle Network, joins John to talk about why he believes Zoom fatigue is really just work fatigue, if we are seeing a rise of “Vaccine Envy” at the office and his outlook for a robust economic recovery.
Segment 2: Philippe Weiss, President, Seyfarth at Work, tells John about how businesses are facing challenges with March Madness in full swing and many employees still working remotely. Does telework likely mean more slacking off during the tournament? Philippe breaks it down.
Segment 3: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including many companies offering vaccination incentives and freebies, Prince Harry’s new job and Citigroup starting “Zoom-free Fridays” to give workers a break from Zoom fatigue.