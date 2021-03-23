Wintrust Business Lunch 3/23/21: The rise of ‘Vaccine Envy,’ a robust labor market looming, and ‘Zoom-Free Fridays’

ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO – AUGUST 17: Bottles of hand sanitizer sit next to a laptop showing a Zoom meeting as students begin classes amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on the first day of the fall 2020 semester at the University of New Mexico on August 17, 2020 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, the university has moved to a hybrid instruction model that includes a mixture of in-person and remote classes. According to the school, about 70 percent of classes are being taught online. (Photo by Sam Wasson/Getty Images)

Segment 1: Tom Gimbel, founder and CEO of LaSalle Network, joins John to talk about why he believes Zoom fatigue is really just work fatigue, if we are seeing a rise of “Vaccine Envy” at the office and his outlook for a robust economic recovery.

Segment 2: Philippe Weiss, President, Seyfarth at Work, tells John about how businesses are facing challenges with March Madness in full swing and many employees still working remotely. Does telework likely mean more slacking off during the tournament? Philippe breaks it down.

Segment 3: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including many companies offering vaccination incentives and freebies, Prince Harry’s new job and Citigroup starting “Zoom-free Fridays” to give workers a break from Zoom fatigue.