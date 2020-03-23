Wintrust Business Lunch 3/23/20: Another unsteady day on the markets, Chicago’s 3 largest tech hubs are coming together on ways to fight and deal with COVID-19 and Koval Distillery shifts from spirit business to make hand sanitizer to help Chicago medical facilities

Segment 1: (At 0:00) Terry Savage, an expert on personal finance, the markets and the economy, joins Wintrust Business Lunch to share her assessments of market reactions after the stimulus deal stalls in Congress. Another day in the red, despite the Federal Reserve announcement that expanded the scope of its asset purchases making more credit available to a wide range of businesses and consumers battered by the coronavirus outbreak. Savage’s weekly column is syndicated by Tribune Content Agency and can also be found at TerrySavage.com along with other resources, including an “Ask Terry” link.

Segment 2: (At ) Senior Editor Jim Dallke from Chicago Inno, covers all the up-and-coming start-ups, innovation and tech companies making news locally. Stories included in Dallke’s round-up included: Sittercity is offering free childcare to Chicago’s first responders and health care workers; a list of Chicago startups that are still hiring despite coronavirus; Chicago’s 3 largest tech hubs are coming together on ways to fight and deal with COVID-19; and the celebrity shout-out app Cameo is doing well with everyone (users and celebrities) at home and social distancing. Segment 3: (At ) Real estate and personal finance expert Ilyce Glink, CEO of Best Money Moves, suggested ways to prepare for a recession including reassessing your financial situation, prioritizing debt repayment, making use of community and government aid programs, and saving as much as you can in your emergency fund (3 to 6 months covering basic expenses).Check out the full article here along with other financial planning resources.

Segment 4: (At ) KOVAL Distillery in Ravenswood has worked with city officials and medical professionals to offer the distillery’s services to make hand sanitizer for sectors of the community that need it most– medical professionals, first responders, retirement homes and daycares. President and Co-founder Dr. Sonat Birnecker Hart discusses how the free sanitizer (currently not for sale/use by the general public) is made following a World Health Organization recipe and the community has come together to support the cause– a Go Fund Me page has been started and surrounding breweries are donating ingredients that can be used in the process.