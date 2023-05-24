Nationally syndicated financial columnist and author Terry Savage joins John to talk about why she believes the U.S. will not default on its debt, and what the debt ceiling negotiations mean for your retirement portfolio. And as always, Terry answers all of your financial questions.
Wintrust Business Lunch 3/22/23 – Terry Savage: U.S. will not default on its debt
by: Pete Zimmerman
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.
Wintrust Business Lunch
with John Williams
Monday-Friday noon-1 p.m.