Nationally syndicated financial columnist and author Terry Savage joins John to talk about the Fed and interest rates, a project she’s working on about Social Security Horror Stories, and to answer all of your financial questions!
Wintrust Business Lunch 3/22/23 – Terry Savage: Fed says inflation is a serious threat
by: Pete Zimmerman
Posted:
Updated:
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.
Wintrust Business Lunch
with John Williams
Monday-Friday noon-1 p.m.