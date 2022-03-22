Segment 1: Tom Gimbel, founder and CEO of LaSalle Network, joins John to talk about Meta cutting back on some of Facebook’s perks and what that means for employees. Is this a company issue or an employee issue?

Segment 2: Philippe Weiss, President, Seyfarth at Work, tells John why 2022 could be the year of “The Great Job Scammers.”

Segment 3: Ted Rossman, Bankrate.com Senior industry analyst, joins John to talk about medical debt being removed from your credit report and how that will impact consumers.

Segment 4: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including Apple’s outage yesterday, America Airlines resuming alcohol sales on flights April 18th, and GMC recalling vehicles because headlights are too bright.