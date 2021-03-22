Wintrust Business Lunch 3/22/21: More stimulus checks coming this week, airline travel hits a record, and Google investing in Chicago office growth

Segment 1: Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins John to talk about why housing sales are down almost 7%, how we are on the brink of a full economic recovery as the vaccine rollout continues and when the next wave of stimulus checks are expected to go out.

Segment 2: Chicago Inno‘s Associate Editor Katherine Davis tells John the latest news about Chicago startup innovation including 86 Repairs, a Chicago startup working to simplify equipment repairs for restaurants, raising new funding, EvolveHer, a Chicago coworking and career building company for women, being acquired by AllBright and Google announcing plans to invest millions in its Illinois operations, including upgrades to its two Chicago offices in Fulton Market.

Segment 3: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including the amount of people flying despite CDC warnings against travel, the vaccine campaign bringing along with it a mini hiring boom and Facebook’s ongoing attempts to fight disinformation.