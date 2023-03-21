Segment 1: Brian Battle, Advisor, Performance Trust Asset Management, talks to John about what he expects the Fed to do this week in the continued effort to combat inflation, and the takeaway from Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s remarks about the U.S. banking system.

Segment 2: Carey Pinkowsi, Executive Race Director for the Chicago Marathon and Shamrock Shuffle, tells John about the 42nd running of the classic Chicago race, happening this Sunday, March 25th.

Segment 3: Mark Steber, Senior Vice President and Chief Tax Information Officer,

Jackson Hewitt, gives John some last-minute tax filing tips ahead of tax day this April. What should you know before you finish your taxes this year?

Segment 4: Laura Ellis, Chief Strategy Officer and President of Residential Sales, Baird & Warner, talks to John about the current state of the real estate market, how the biggest issue in the market is low inventory, if she sees an exodus from the city, and the buyer demand they are seeing right now.