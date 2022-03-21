Segment 1: Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins John to talk about the difficulty some people in relationships have discussing money and finances, mortgage interest rates topping 4%, Redfin reporting that “Asking Rents” (The amount landlords advertise) is up 15% nationally, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell saying inflation is too high, and Gen Z feeling they’ll never be able to afford a home.

Segment 2: Chicago Inno‘s Senior Editor Jim Dallke tells John about the latest in startup innovation including a University of Chicago startup that’s making a better device to store organs during transport for a transplant, The Winklevoss twins doubling down on Chicago with a new office for their crypto firm Gemini, and a new Chicago startup from a local Google employee wanting to help you plan your next group dinner.

Segment 3: WGN reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including the Boeing crash in China, Blue Cross parent company cutting its footprint in Downers Grove, and Jergens recalling lotion after bacterial contamination that can cause infection.