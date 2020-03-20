Wintrust Business Lunch 3/20/20: All eyes on the stock market & unemployment benefits in IL during the coronavirus outbreak: How to apply and who is eligible

In this March 19, 2020, photo, a woman in a face mask walks past a “Wash Your Hands” sign after buying groceries in Oak Park, Ill., before a two-week “shelter in place” order goes into effect. Leaders in the Chicago suburb were the first in the state to take the step, requiring non-essential businesses to close, to try to curb the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Martha Irvine)

Segment 1: (At 00:00) Paul Nolte, SVP & Sr. Portfolio Manager at Kingsview Wealth Management, gives us an overview of the markets that opened in the green, turned to negative territory slashing their earlier gains Friday as investors concluded a week of wild swings in response to COVID-19. The S&P 500 and the Dow are both set to record their worst week since October 2008 at the height of the financial crisis.

Segment 2: (At 6:01) Attorney Storrs Downey is a capital member of Bryce Downey & Lenkov. Storrs has been representing businesses and insurance carriers for over 30 years in all forms of litigation ranging from construction to employment matters in Illinois and Indiana. He joined the Wintrust Business Lunch to clarify what federal and state remedies are available for employees as a result of COVID-19. And for employers, who are forced to slim down their workforce what considerations they are legally allowed to consider when making those tough decisions.