Segment 1: Jack Ablin, Chief Investment Officer, Cresset Capital, talks to John about what is moving the market today, where we should think about putting our money right now, inflation still being stubbornly high, how the Fed plans to combat inflation, and why the theories of Sir Isaac Newton matter to investing.

Segment 2: Michelle Rohrer-Lauer, the leading Chicago interior designer specializing in sustainable design, tells John what sustainable design is, the relevancy right now of sustainable design, consumer behavior toward sustainable home design options, some of the best sustainable products that you could purchase like wool and aluminum, and what you should look for if you are looking to buy more sustainable items.

Segment 3: Kyle Schulz, EVP, Business Development, World Business Chicago, talks to John about the city of Chicago ranking #1 for business relocations and expansion according to Site Selection magazine.