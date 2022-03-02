Wintrust Business Lunch 3/2/22: Terry Savage – Why are oil prices soaring and what it means for the economy

Segment 1: Nationally syndicated financial columnist and author Terry Savage joins John to talk about oil prices rising, gas prices soaring, when we will see interest rates go up, and the continued volatility of the stock market. Terry also answers all of your financial questions.

Segment 2: Dave Irwin, Founder and CEO, Polaris I/O, joins John to talk about his business, why he decided to start Polaris I/O amid the pandemic, how the pandemic has changed the way companies do business, and what businesses need to know about the changing way business is being done in order maintain growth.

