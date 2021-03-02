Wintrust Business Lunch 3/2/21: Stocks give back gains, Southwest Airlines launches at O’Hare and Target’s record year of sales growth

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JANUARY 28: A Southwest Airlines jet lands at Midway International Airport on January 28, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Segment 1: Jon Najarian, founder of marketrebellion.com, joins John to talk about what’s moving the market today (Rocket Mortgage) and the reasons for the volatility the last couple of days.

Segment 2: Dave Harvey, Vice President of Southwest Business, talks to John about how the travel industry has managed the pandemic over the last 12 months, why they are cautiously optimistic about the future of the travel industry, their new service out of O’Hare and what has set their airline apart from the competition.

Segment 3: Chris Holloway, CEO and Founder, House of Trade, tells John about his startup business that allows users the ability trade shoes with other users.

Segment 4: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including Gatorade’s new app and patch that will monitor hydration, Volvo looking to go all electric by 2030 and Target posting strong quarterly results.

Popular