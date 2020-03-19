Wintrust Business Lunch 3/19/20: Figuring out your portfolio during Coronavirus, IL jobs that are in-demand now, COVID-19’s impact on the retail industry, and top coronavirus scams to watch out for

Segment 1: (At 0:00) With over 30 years of market experience in analyzing, underwriting and trading, recognized nationwide market expert Brian Battle is the director at Performance Trust Companies. Thursday morning the coronavirus pandemic continued to disrupt U.S. stocks, which opened lower, were often mixed and seemed to claw into positive territory in the afternoon led by tech shares like Amazon and Microsoft. Battle shared his valuable insight into the current status of the markets and why waiting patiently is the best option for most investors at this point the importance of knowing your own personal risk tolerance and understanding what’s in your portfolio.

Segment 2: (At 6:41) Skills for Chicagoland’s Future President and CEO Marie Trzupek Lynch shares who’s hiring and what people worried about losing their jobs and employers should be thinking about during COVID-19’s effect on the workforce and economic landscape. Skills for Chicagoland’s Future’s mission is to create innovative, demand-driven workforce solutions in a way that creates opportunities to increase economic mobility for Chicagoland area residents and get the unemployed back to work. If you’re looking for available jobs go here: www.scfjobs.com.

Segment 3: (At 14:57) Small business owner Kelly Marie Thompson discusses the effect of coronavirus on her floral and retail business. Fleur Chicago is a florist and lifestyle boutique with a collection of home goods, fine jewelry, and gifts located in Chicago’s Logan Square neighborhood. Small businesses are operating under cash-flow challenges in the best of times and many draw on personal savings to make overhead and payroll. Thompson can foresee this scenario for herself and many fellow small business owners. She discussed rescheduling postponed weddings, negotiating floral deliveries with vendors and the loss of revenue from canceled events and conferences. While the Small Business Administration is offering emergency loans many small business owners are reluctant to take on debt, a sentiment Thompson shares. Fleur is open and has curbside, no contact, delivery and flowers can still be ordered for delivery to loved ones.

Segment 4: (At 22:32) Ian Sherr, Editor at Large for CNET.com discusses trending tech news related to coronavirus. Sherr assuages any fear that the internet is under too much strain from unprecedented use. Also, Sherr warns of unofficial coronavirus apps, hoaxes, scams and misinformation that governments and social media platforms are trying to protect users from, including a completely false rumor that influencers and Russia have linked the virus to 5G technology.