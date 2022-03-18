Segment 1: Michael Miller, Associate Professor of Economics at DePaul University, joins John to talk about why President Biden is frustrated that the strong economy is being met with such negativity by the public. Reasons for the negativity are inflation, and more importantly, high gas prices. Michael also talks about stimulus money being used for stock market investments,

Segment 2: Laurent Boisdron, General Manager, Sable at Navy Pier, tells John about the celebration for their one year anniversary this weekend and how they have managed business amid the pandemic.

Segment 3: Dennis Rodkin, residential real estate reporter for Crain’s, joins John to talk about the Chicago area real estate market including the priciest house for sale on the North Shore, and the anti-gentrification alderman (Ald. Roberto Maldonado) listing his Humboldt Park home for almost $2.4 million.