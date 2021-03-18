Wintrust Business Lunch 3/18/21: An economic rebound is coming, Apple Maps can help you find a COVID-19 vaccine and how to cope with Zoom anxiety

BERLIN, GERMANY – APRIL 22: The logo of the software for video conferences Zoom is shown on the display of a smartphone on April 22, 2020 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images)

Segment 1: Steven Esposito, Executive Director, Wealth Advisor, Senior Portfolio Management Director, Morgan Stanley, joins John to talk about how important the vaccine rollout is to the economy, how the market is reacting to more businesses reopening and why he’s expecting a substantial economic rebound.

Segment 2: CNET Editor at Large Ian Sherr chats with John about a variety of tech stories including how to cope with Zoom anxiety, Apple Maps helping you find a COVID-19 vaccine and what we should know about Zack Snyder’s “Justice League.”

Segment 3: Ravi Ayyalaraju, founder, Meal Village, tells John about how his Chicago-based company is helping busy families find affordable, fresh, nutrient-rich meals.

Segment 4: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including Americans starting to buy “going out” clothes, the IRS postponing Tax Day, Boeing 787s coming under added scrutiny from the feds and Amazon getting into the telehealth game.