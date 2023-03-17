Segment 1: John Bever, Financial Advisor, Phase 3 Advisory Services, joins John to talk about why the current banking environment will have minimal impact on inflation, the trust we should have in the U.S. banking system, the Fed painting themselves into a corner with raising interest rates, if we will see a deep recession, and where you can find some opportunities if you are a long-term investor.

Segment 2: Ryan Wagner, the National Guinness Brand Ambassador and Head of Marketing and Community Partnerships for The Open Gate Brewery, tells John about the new Guinness brewery that will be opening in Chicago later this summer! It’s only the second brewery outside of Ireland! Happy St. Patrick’s Day!

Segment 3: Jennifer Prell, President, Elderwerks, talks to John about the help Elderwerks gives to seniors, and an upcoming seminar they are holding to warn seniors of financial scams and what can be done to protect yourself from becoming a victim.