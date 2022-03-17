Segment 1: Greg McBride, Senior Vice President and Chief Analyst, Bankrate, chats with John about the Federal Reserve raising interest rates and what that will mean for inflation and the U.S. economy moving forward.

Segment 2: Joan E. Solsman, Senior Reporter, CNET, chats with John about a variety of tech stories including Netflix finally taking baby steps into a password-sharing ‘crackdown,’ Kanye West being suspended from Instagram for a day, and Facebook removing a deepfake of Ukrainian President Zelenskyy.

Segment 3: Mike Sayles, CEO, Fresh Street, tells John about their launch of a new online grocery platform that is focused on affordable convenience.

Segment 4: : WGN reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including McDonald’s trademark being in danger in Russia after the company closed 847 stores and Amazon closing an $8.5B deal to acquire MGM.