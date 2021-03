Segment 1: Nationally syndicated financial columnist and author Terry Savage joins John to talk about what we should know about stimulus payments going out. And as always, Terry answers all of your financial questions.

Segment 2: Tatum Drewes, owner, Khepri Cafe, joins John to talk about her coffee and CBD shop, the challenges of running the business through the pandemic, some of the items they offer and how they support other Chicago and Illinois businesses.