Wintrust Business Lunch 3/17/20: Chef/Owner Kevin Hickey of Duck Inn discusses the impact of the mandated state ban on dining-in at restaurants and bars in IL, how the Ink Factory Studio brings remote work to life and another roller-coaster day on the markets

Segment 1: (At 00:00) Terry Savage, Personal Finance, Economy and Markets Expert & Publisher at TerrySavage.com, shared her thoughts on the volatile markets and state of the economy. U.S. stocks recovered this morning after both the Dow and S&P had their worst day yesterday since the “Black Monday” crash of 1987. The White House laid out additional plans to help cushion the economy from the coronavirus pandemic including getting money quickly into the hands of Americans in a stimulus package rumored to be $1 trillion.

Segment 2: (At ) Ink Factory started in 2011 working with Fortune 100 companies and nonprofits– empowering organizations to communicate visually. Utilizing technology, techniques, and creativity, Ink Factory Founder & CEO Dusty Folwarszny discusses how their business model pivoted in light of coronavirus’ effect on workflow. Virtual meeting notes are now at the forefront of the remote and work from home strategy companies are utilizing to combat the spread of coronavirus. Remotely drawn visual notes are one of the fastest-growing tools for documenting and sharing what’s covered at strategy sessions, presentations, and keynote speeches. Check out the visual note of today’s show below.

Segment 3: (At ) Chef/Owner Kevin Hickey of the Duck Inn in Bridgeport discusses the impact of the mandated state ban on dining-in at restaurants and bars. Duck Inn will participate in delivery and take out but such orders have traditionally been a low percentage of overall revenue compared to dine-in business. Along with the fiscal relief restaurant owners/workers are seeking (emergency unemployment benefits, suspending state payroll tax, and loan and rent abatement for unemployed workers) many are setting up fundraisers or a virtual “tip jar” for their employees. Duck Inn also has a Go Fund Me page for their employees.

Segment 4: (At ) WGN Radio’s Amy Guth discuses trending business stories with Ji. Today she updated us on new closures as a result of coronavirus. McDonald’s is considering rent deferrals for franchisees amid McDonald’s owned closures except for drive-thru, delivery and take away. Weed dispensaries are allowed to take orders from medical patients on the curb or the parking lot until March 30. Workers are allowed to go outside to medical patients to collect cash payments to bring inside the store and then are allowed to bring the product back out to the customer.