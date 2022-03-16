Segment 1: Nationally syndicated financial columnist and author Terry Savage joins John to discuss a her recent investing column that explains why you don’t need to beat the market to succeed at investing. You just need to ‘be’ the market. Terry also talks about what we can expect from the Fed announcement today. And as always, Terry answers all of your financial questions.

Segment 2: Rebecca Ryan, Economist and Futurist, talks about the importance of honoring Women’s History Month and tells John about the past, present, and future of women in the workplace.