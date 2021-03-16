Wintrust Business Lunch 3/16/21: More U.S. travelers are flying again, the future of drone delivery, and why many young adults moved during COVID-19

EL PASO, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 17: A test flight is flown by a DroneUp pilot in preparation for drone delivery of COVID-19 home self collection kits from Walmart amid a surge in cases in El Paso on November 17, 2020 in El Paso, Texas. Residents who live within 1.5 miles of the Walmart Supercenter in East El Paso are eligible for the free kits as part of a drone delivery pilot program. Texas surpassed 20,000 confirmed coronavirus deaths yesterday, the second highest in the U.S., with active cases in El Paso now over 34,000 and confirmed COVID-19 deaths at 782. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Segment 1: Bankrate analyst Zach Wichter tell John about a new study that shows 10 percent of Americans moved or relocated due to COVID in 2020

Segment 2: Ryan Walsh, CEO, Valqari, talks to John about Valqari’s patented Drone Delivery Station and his thoughts on the future of drone delivery.

Segment 3: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including U.S. airport passengers hitting their highest level since March 2020, Facebook announcing plans to aid the COVID vaccine campaign and Kraft Heinz Canada making “crowdsauced” condiments…. like Tarchup and Hanch.