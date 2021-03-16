Wintrust Business Lunch 3/16/21: More U.S. travelers are flying again, the future of drone delivery, and why many young adults moved during COVID-19

Segment 1: Bankrate analyst Zach Wichter tell John about a new study that shows 10 percent of Americans moved or relocated due to COVID in 2020
Segment 2: Ryan Walsh, CEO, Valqari, talks to John about Valqari’s patented Drone Delivery Station and his thoughts on the future of drone delivery.
Segment 3: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including U.S. airport passengers hitting their highest level since March 2020, Facebook announcing plans to aid the COVID vaccine campaign and Kraft Heinz Canada making “crowdsauced” condiments…. like Tarchup and Hanch.