Nationally syndicated financial columnist and author Terry Savage joins John to break down the latest news about banking failures and why we haven’t seen a recession despite signs of one. Terry also answers all of your financial questions.
Wintrust Business Lunch 3/15/23 – Terry Savage: Where is the recession?
by: Pete Zimmerman
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.
Wintrust Business Lunch
with John Williams
Monday-Friday noon-1 p.m.