Segment 1: Tom Gimbel, founder and CEO of LaSalle Network, joins John to talk about how the March Madness tournament can actually increase office productivity.

Semgent 2: Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins John to talk about the stock market being up today, how the economy is actually booming, interest in vacation homes starting to wane, and why the number of homes for sale are increasing.

Segment 3: Jason Lesniewicz, Director of Cultural Tourism, Choose Chicago, tells John about the new Choose Chicago 2022 visitor guide and the choice for local artist Janell Nelson to design the cover.

Segment 4: WGN reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including Volkswagen saying EVs are helping turn a profit sooner than expected, Starbucks and Volvo launching a pilot EV charging program with charges at locations from Denver to Seattle, and Lyft following Uber in adding fuel surcharge on rides.