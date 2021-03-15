Wintrust Business Lunch 3/15/21: How the stimulus package will impact the economy, Tech Madness, and Chicago’s unwanted office space

CHICAGO, IL – FEBRUARY 26: View of Willis Tower on February 26, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jeff Schear/Getty Images for Equity Office)

Segment 1: Best-selling author Jared Dillian joins guest host Jon Hansen to talk about why grocery prices are expected to soar, what the news stimulus package will mean for the economy and how the vaccine rollout is impacting the markets.

Segment 2: Chicago Inno‘s Senior Editor Jim Dallke tells John the latest news about Chicago startup innovation including how a former Chicago Blackhawk wants to treat traumatic brain injuries with psychedelics and the favorite in the 2021 Tech Madness Bracket.

Segment 3: Ryan Ori, Chicago Tribune Commercial Real Estate Columnist, tells Jon about the grim outlook for office space in downtown Chicago.