Segment 1: Tom Gimbel, founder and CEO of LaSalle Network, joins John to discuss the failure of Silicon Valley Bank, the problem with government bailing out failing banks, and why we he believes we will see more layoffs from tech companies.

Segment 2: Philippe Weiss, President, Seyfarth at Work, talks to John about how less managerial time and effort is being devoted to helping employees actually understand and do their jobs and why this is leading to unsurprising employee confusion and mishaps.

Segment 3: Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins John to tell us if we need to be concerned about the US banking system, the consumer price index rising 0.4% in February and 6% from a year ago, what the Fed will do with interest rates later this month, and what is causing people to say that their finances are worse now than they were before the pandemic.