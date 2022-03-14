Wintrust Business Lunch 3/14/22: The Fed to fight inflation, Uber adding a fuel surcharge, and Pete Davidson heading to space

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE — “Elon Musk” Episode 1803 — Pictured: Pete Davidson as Chad during the “Chad on Mars” sketch on Saturday, May 8, 2021 — (Photo By: Rosalind O’Connor/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Segment 1: John Bever, Financial Advisor, Phase 3 Advisory Services, joins John to talk about continued market volatility and rising oil prices, what we can expect from the Fed meeting this week, and how long can we expect inflation to be a concern.

Segment 2: Chicago Inno‘s Senior Editor Jim Dallke tells John about the latest in startup innovation including some Chicago folks behind a new plant-based chicken startup called Skinny Butcher, a podcaster turned VC raising $42M for a new fund to back startups outside the coasts, and a Chicago furniture startup planning to add 30 new stores this year.

Segment 3: WGN reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including SNL’s Pete Davidson heading to space, Uber adding a fuel surcharge amid rising gas prices, Russian prosecutors warning western companies of arrests, asset seizures for withdrawing from the country, and how avoiding Russian airspace has impacted the airline industry.