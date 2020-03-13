Wintrust Business Lunch 3/13/20: Paul Nolte recaps this week’s market performance, Illinois Hotel & Lodging Association speaks on the coronavirus impact for the state and student loans FAQs

Even with Friday’s gains from the anticipation of a stimulus aid package announcement from Washington, the stock market was still on track for its worst week since October 2008, the height of the global financial crisis. The last few weeks have wiped out record highs and all the gains made during 2019 and a historic 11-year bull run.

Segment 1: (At 00:00) Paul Nolte, SVP & Sr. Portfolio Manager at Kingsview Wealth Management, gives us an overview of this past week’s brutal selling in the markets.

Segment 2: (At 6:01) The hotel industry is reeling from COVID-19 fears and its effect on corporate travel restrictions, convention cancellations and the decline in overall tourism. President and CEO of the Illinois Hotel & Lodging Association, Michael Jacobson, described the concerned sentiment from industry workers and the unpredictable and evolving landscape as decisions on staffing and operations await what happens with the spread of coronavirus.

Segment 3: (At 14:11) The White House is looking into a temporary suspension of student debt during the coronavirus outbreak. Attorney Rae Kaplan from The Kaplan Law Firm discusses the impact of coronavirus on college savings and student loans and options if you're having trouble meeting payments.