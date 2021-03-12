Wintrust Business Lunch 3/12/21: The future of work and travel post COVID-19 and how you can safely celebrate St. Patrick’s Day

Segment 1: Tom Gimbel, founder and CEO of LaSalle Network, joins guest host Jon Hansen to discuss what work will look like down the road as the vaccine rollout continues and more people return to the office.
Segment 2: Kaben Clauson, CEO, truepublic, talks to Jon about TrueTeams, a new platform that makes employee feedback fun and creates a feeling of belonging as more companies continue to work remotely or in a hybrid environment.
Segment 3: Nick Ewen, Senior Editor, The Points Guy, tells Jon about a new study that potential travelers are more likely to travel to a destination that requires a COVID-19 vaccine.
Segment 4: Jason Lesniewicz, Director of Cultural Tourism, Choose Chicago, tells Jon about some of the fun and safe things we can do to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.