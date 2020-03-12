Wintrust Business Lunch 3/12/20: What COVID-19 means for your money, inside The Mom Project & how Google Maps can tell you which businesses are impacted by the coronavirus

Segment 1: (At 00:00) Paul Nolte, SVP & Sr. Portfolio Manager at Kingsview Wealth Management, shares his assessment on the markets as stocks plummeted once again Thursday morning. The major averages got a brief respite after the Fed announced it will ramp up its bank funding, but quickly traded back towards their session lows. The Dow Jones was on pace for its worst drop since the 1987 market crash. So far this has been the worst week for stocks since 2008.

Segment 2: (At 4:35) Chicago startup The Mom Project is a digital talent marketplace that connects mothers with employers. An emphasis on employers that respect work and life integration are some of the top factors affecting a mother’s decision to participate in the workforce. Colleen Curtis, head of community and marketing at The Mom Project, has also been an industry leader in how corporations and businesses can participate effectively in remote work platforms– which has been a sought after training resource during many companies’ coronavirus contingency plan.

Segment 3: (At 13:18) Ian Sherr, Editor at CNET, describes how Google Maps is keeping users informed about business closures and changes in business operations and operating hours as a result of coronavirus. Cybersecurity experts recommend using a password manager but only 3% of internet users rely primarily on password managers, even though there are benefits like not having to remember your passwords, guarding you phishing websites and data breach warnings.

Segment 4: (At 21:48) WGN Radio’s Amy Guth discusses trending business stories including closings and business disruptions as a result of coronavirus. Also, Guth reported that a proposed mega project south of McCormick Place has cut a tentative deal with an anchor tenant– the ARC Innovation Center– a medical innovation center founded by the largest hospital in Israel. It would be the first building on the former site of the Michael Reese Hospital anchoring a huge mixed-use project.