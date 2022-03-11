Wintrust Business Lunch 3/11/22: ‘Zombie stocks’ crashing, health of the commercial real estate market, and U.S. vulnerability to a Russian cyberattack

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 11: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on March 11, 2022 in New York City. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up over 200 points in morning trading on the last day of a volatile week for global markets. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Segment 1: Steven Esposito, Executive Director, Wealth Advisor, Senior Portfolio Management Director, Morgan Stanley in Lake Forest, joins John to talk about how the U.S. economy is doing overall, the jump on oil prices, how we should be feeling about inflation, the impact of the crisis in Ukraine is having on the markets, why “Zombie Stocks” are crashing, and what you need to know to protect your portfolio.

Segment 2: Eric Feinberg, Vice Chairman of Savills, joins John to discuss the commercial real estate business in Chicago and how the pandemic is still impacting downtown office activity.

Segment 3: Dominick Reuter, Senior Reporter, Business Insider, tells John about how Russia’s invasion into Ukraine and the cybersecurity risk that the situation presents.