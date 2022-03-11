Wintrust Business Lunch 3/11/22: ‘Zombie stocks’ crashing, health of the commercial real estate market, and U.S. vulnerability to a Russian cyberattack

Segment 1: Steven Esposito, Executive Director, Wealth Advisor, Senior Portfolio Management Director, Morgan Stanley in Lake Forest, joins John to talk about how the U.S. economy is doing overall, the jump on oil prices, how we should be feeling about inflation, the impact of the crisis in Ukraine is having on the markets, why “Zombie Stocks” are crashing, and what you need to know to protect your portfolio.
Segment 2: Eric Feinberg, Vice Chairman of Savills, joins John to discuss the commercial real estate business in Chicago and how the pandemic is still impacting downtown office activity.
Segment 3: Dominick Reuter, Senior Reporter, Business Insider, tells John about how Russia’s invasion into Ukraine and the cybersecurity risk that the situation presents.