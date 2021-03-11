Wintrust Business Lunch 3/11/21: Market jumps as President Biden signs COVID-19 relief bill, Disney Plus crosses 100 million subscribers and a pet fashion designer opens a storefront

Segment 1: Jason Turner, Head of Multi-Asset Strategies for Wintrust Wealth Management, joins John to talk about President Biden signing the new COVID-19 relief bill, the possibility of another relief bill focused on infrastructure and why tech and growth stocks continue to rebound.
Segment 2: CNET Editor at Large Ian Sherr chats with John about a variety of tech stories including Disney Plus crossing 100 million subscribers and how a global chip shortage is impacting virtually everything.
Segment 3: Cynthia Soto, founder and owner, Pocha Shop, tells John how she started her amazing pet fashion business after being laid off due to the pandemic.
Segment 4: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including the chairs used by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the Oprah Winfrey interview were designed by a furniture company owned by ‘Brady Bunch’ actor Christopher Knight, Molson Coors being a victim of a cyber attack and a new partnership between the NBA and Mondelez.