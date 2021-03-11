Wintrust Business Lunch 3/11/21: Market jumps as President Biden signs COVID-19 relief bill, Disney Plus crosses 100 million subscribers and a pet fashion designer opens a storefront

A Disney+ streaming service sign is pictured at the D23 Expo, billed as the “largest Disney fan event in the world,” on August 23, 2019 at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California. – Disney Plus will launch on November 12 and will compete with out streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon, HBO Now and soon Apple TV Plus. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Segment 1: Jason Turner, Head of Multi-Asset Strategies for Wintrust Wealth Management, joins John to talk about President Biden signing the new COVID-19 relief bill, the possibility of another relief bill focused on infrastructure and why tech and growth stocks continue to rebound.

Segment 2: CNET Editor at Large Ian Sherr chats with John about a variety of tech stories including Disney Plus crossing 100 million subscribers and how a global chip shortage is impacting virtually everything.

Segment 3: Cynthia Soto, founder and owner, Pocha Shop, tells John how she started her amazing pet fashion business after being laid off due to the pandemic.

Segment 4: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including the chairs used by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the Oprah Winfrey interview were designed by a furniture company owned by ‘Brady Bunch’ actor Christopher Knight, Molson Coors being a victim of a cyber attack and a new partnership between the NBA and Mondelez.