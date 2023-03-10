Segment 1: Craig Bolanos, Co-Founder and CEO of Wealth Management Group, joins John to talk about how much he loves “Top Gun!” Craig also breaks down today’s jobs report, the importance of diversity in portfolios, why Silicon Valley Bank shut down, the Fed trying to keep inflation in check, when ‘revenge travel’ will start to wear out, and where he believes we should be putting our money right now.

Segment 2: Michael Drew, Founding Principal, Structured Development, talks to John about The Seng, Chicago’s first all-affordable condo building of its size, available to income-restricted buyers through a program with the Chicago Housing Trust.

Segment 3: Deirdra Kiely from the Trinity Academy of Irish Dance, tells John about all the ways the Trinity Irish Dancers will be celebrating the St. Patrick’s Day season!