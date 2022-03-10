Wintrust Business Lunch 3/10/22: Inflation jumps, Apple event recap, and scams exploiting the war in Ukraine

Segment 1: Jason Turner, Chief Investment Strategist for Wintrust Wealth Management, joins John to talk about inflation rising in February, energy prices still going up, and how the market is reacting to the new inflation data.
Segment 2: Joan E. Solsman, Senior Reporter, CNET, chats with John about a variety of tech stories including what we learned from Apple’s event earlier this week, online charity scams exploiting the war in Ukraine, and lawmakers asking the Department Of Justice to look into Amazon
Segment 3: Dale Buss, veteran financial journalist and founder and executive director of The Flyover Coalition, joins John to talk about how some CEO’s are attacking inflation.