Wintrust Business Lunch 3/10/22: Inflation jumps, Apple event recap, and scams exploiting the war in Ukraine

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 10: A person shops for groceries at Lincoln Market on March 10, 2022 in the Prospect Lefferts Garden neighborhood of Brooklyn borough in New York City.The Labor Department reported that consumer inflation rose 7.9% over the past year, the largest rise since 1982, raising the prices of gas and consumer goods. Grocery costs rose to 8.6%, the biggest year-over-year increase since 1981, and gas prices increased 38% all within a 12 month period ending in February. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Segment 1: Jason Turner, Chief Investment Strategist for Wintrust Wealth Management, joins John to talk about inflation rising in February, energy prices still going up, and how the market is reacting to the new inflation data.

Segment 2: Joan E. SolsmanSenior ReporterCNET, chats with John about a variety of tech stories including what we learned from Apple’s event earlier this week, online charity scams exploiting the war in Ukraine, and lawmakers asking the Department Of Justice to look into Amazon

Segment 3:  Dale Buss, veteran financial journalist and founder and executive director of The Flyover Coalition, joins John to talk about how some CEO’s are attacking inflation.

