Wintrust Business Lunch 3/10/22: Inflation jumps, Apple event recap, and scams exploiting the war in Ukraine

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Last year, Virginia lawmakers passedone of the most restrictive bans in the countryon the use of facial recognition technology, barring local police departments and campus police from purchasing or using the technology unless explicitly authorized by the legislature.

On Thursday, just eight months after the ban took effect, lawmakers approved a bill to lift the blanket ban. The legislation would allow police agencies to use the technology in certain circumstances, including to help identify an individual when they have reasonable suspicion that the person committed a crime. Under the bill, facial recognition also could be used for a variety of other uses, including to help identify crime victims or witnesses, sex trafficking victims and unidentified bodies in morgues.