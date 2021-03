The Bill Enrollment for the American Rescue Plan Act before its signing ceremony after the House Chamber voted on the final revised legislation of the $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief plan, at the US Capitol on March 10, 2021 in Washington, DC. – The US Congress on Wednesday passed Joe Biden’s enormous economic relief package, delivering a resounding victory for the US president and a desperately needed injection of cash to millions of families and businesses enduring the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY / AFP) (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

Segment 1: Nationally syndicated financial columnist and author Terry Savage joins John to break down everything that is in the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill.

Segment 2: John Wallace, Co-Founder, Workbox, tells John about how the Chicago-based co-working accelerator is expanding and how they are expecting to thrive in a post COVID-19 environment.