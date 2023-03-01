Segment 1: Nationally syndicated financial columnist and author Terry Savage joins John to talk about last night’s election and the finances of Chicago, credit card debt, consumer confidence declining, and the strength of the labor market. And as always, Terry is here to answer all of your financial questions about student loans, social security and I-Bonds.

Segment 2: Sheila Weinberg, founder and CEO of Truth in Accounting, joins John and Terry to talk about the financial health of the city of Chicago and the state of Illinois.