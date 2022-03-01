Wintrust Business Lunch 3/1/22: Stocks drop, oil prices rise, and a local ‘Shark Tank’ success story

Segment 1: Tom Gimbel, founder and CEO of LaSalle Network, joins John to talk about the start of “Invest in Veterans Week,” and tips for hiring veterans and how companies can support them when in the workforce.

Segment 2: WGN Business Reporter Steve Alexander gives John and update on the markets, the status of the U.S economy, and the impact of the Russian invasion in Ukraine on the global economic recovery.

Segment 3: Raquel Graham, CEO, Roq Innovation, joins John to talk about her company, the products that the company sells, her recent appearance on ‘Shark Tank,’ how her businesses have been performing amid the pandemic, and some of the other products that she has coming out.

Segment 4: WGN reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including Abbott Labs recalling cans of Similac baby formula from a Michigan facility following an infant’s death, Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak launching a project aimed at dealing with “space junk,” and EpiPen maker to pay $264M to settle a lawsuit.

