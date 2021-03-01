Wintrust Business Lunch 3/1/21: Stocks surge, what you will get if the COVID relief bill passes, and Starbucks adds oat milk

A Starbucks store is seen March 18, 2015 in Washington, DC. Starbucks customers can now add discussion about racism to their latte order. In an initiative that has raised some eyebrows, the head of the US coffee shop chain has called on baristas in the United States to discuss the sensitive issue with customers. Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz launched the “Race Together” program, saying the United States needs a “new level of sensitivity, understanding around these issues.” The announcement prompted a surge of comment online March 17, with some people questioning whether an expensive coffee shop is the best place to start a discussion about race. AFP PHOTO / KAREN BLEIER (Photo credit should read KAREN BLEIER/AFP via Getty Images)

Segment 1: Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins John to talk about the good news regarding the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, what is moving the market today, what’s happening with the real estate market and mortgage rates and what we know about the next stimulus package.

Segment 2: Chicago Inno‘s Senior Editor Jim Dallke tells John the latest news about Chicago startup innovation including shoe brand Allbirds investing $2M in an Illinois startup that’s making plant-based leather and a startup from the former CEO of Gogo raising funds for its technology that brings internet to yachts and other large ships.

Segment 3: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including the U.S. government investigating complaints of engine compartment fires in nearly 1.9 million Toyota RAV4 small SUVs, Chinese regulator not ready to clear Boeing 737 Max to fly and Oatly oat milk now available in U.S. Starbucks locations.