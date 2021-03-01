Wintrust Business Lunch 3/1/21: Stocks surge, what you will get if the COVID relief bill passes, and Starbucks adds oat milk

Segment 1: Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins John to talk about the good news regarding the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, what is moving the market today, what’s happening with the real estate market and mortgage rates and what we know about the next stimulus package.
Segment 2: Chicago Inno‘s Senior Editor Jim Dallke tells John the latest news about Chicago startup innovation including shoe brand Allbirds investing $2M in an Illinois startup that’s making plant-based leather and a startup from the former CEO of Gogo raising funds for its technology that brings internet to yachts and other large ships.
Segment 3: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including the U.S. government investigating complaints of engine compartment fires in nearly 1.9 million Toyota RAV4 small SUVs, Chinese regulator not ready to clear Boeing 737 Max to fly and Oatly oat milk now available in U.S. Starbucks locations.